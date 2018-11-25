AN EXHIBITION which showcased the winning pictures of the popular Newport Photomarathon has been described as a "big success".

On October 27 almost 100 photography fans explored Newport in search of great "photographic moments".

And the full range of photographs were on display this week at the Riverfront.

Organiser Fez Miah, who is also a lecturer at the University of South Wales, said: "The actual Photomarathon phenomenon started many years ago. But I am the one who brought it to Newport.

"It has been a big success and I would like to thank everyone who has taken part.

"We have had more than 100 people come to the exhibition."

Winners included Matthew Rees, Andrew Fulford, Rhian Barrell, Chris Carey, Edyta Rice, Steve Decker, Christina Tom, John Whittle, Jeff Howe, Nigel Drean, Rob Nicholls, Ruby Rajah, Ben Jones, Dan Lange and Reuben Davies.

Winner Jeff Howe said: "[It is] a great test of your photography and imagination."

The exhibition will be open until today (Sunday) as part of the Art on the Hill event.

Find out more information at www.newportphotomarathon.com