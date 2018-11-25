Take a look at this week’s Now and Then photographs. Do you recognise where they were taken? To share your memories of this area, e-mail nowandthen@southwalesargus.co.uk or write to Sarah Wigmore, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN, by Thursday, November 29.

This is the bottom of Llanthewy Road, running from Handpost to bottom of Civic Centre. Great walk to work but laborious on the return.

Jim Dyer, Newport

This looks like Caerau Road with St Mark's Church in the background. The 'then' picture shows just a horse drawn cart - today the cars are nose to tail. The houses are of the better style & lived in by a mix of blue collar workers and professional people among whom was Miss GK Horser, Headmistress of the High School.

Dave Woolven, Newport