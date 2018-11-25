A MOTHER who vowed revenge upon another mum she had just been convicted of assaulting was spared an immediate prison sentence.

Samantha Spiers, 44, of Hafod Court Road, Thornhill, Cwmbran, threatened to “smash the face” of Michelle Cox, Newport Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Vanessa Francis told Judge Daniel Williams how the defendant was in a relationship with the victim’s ex-boyfriend when she was found guilty by magistrates on March 22 of common assault.

Spiers received a 16-week prison sentence for that offence, suspended for 12 months, but that conviction was overturned on appeal at Cardiff Crown Court.

Miss Cox did not turn up for that hearing, the judge was told.

For the latest offence, the defendant pleaded guilty to threatening to take revenge on her on March 23.

Ms Francis said that Spiers had made numerous telephone calls to Miss Cox in the presence of witnesses and had promised: “I am going to smash your face in.”

The court also heard that the defendant had used “unpleasant sexual language” against her victim who had recorded her rant.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said his client and Miss Cox had been in a “toxic” relationship with another man and had both been subjected to “domestic violence”.

Her barrister added that Spiers had been the victim of a “serious stabbing” by a friend of Miss Cox who had been jailed.

It was also said on her behalf that she suffered with her mental health and that she was a mother who was the sole carer for a young child.

Judge Williams told Spiers she had made “vile” threats against Miss Cox.

But he said he had been persuaded to draw back from an immediate custodial sentence.

He jailed Spiers for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

The defendant must also undertake a 28-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge of £115.