A COFFEE shop still opened its doors for Art on the Hill on Saturday despite being broken into during the night.

Rogue Fox Coffee House, in Clytha Park Road, Newport was burgled between 11am on Friday night and 6am on Saturday morning.

An iPad, petty cash and a digital camera was stolen in the incident after the burglar or burglars kicked the door in.

However, owner Will Green said as the damage was minimal he was determined that the coffee shop would still open for its Art on the Hill event for a visual art showcase and musical performances.

"We decided we didn’t want to lose a day’s trade as well as letting the Art on the Hill team down," he said.

"We’ve always opened, despite snow, despite a break in we’ll always try our best to be open for our customers.

"Our community have been so supportive, both our customers and other local business owners have offered help and advice."

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.