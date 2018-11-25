SOUTH Wales Police investigating the alleged murder of a man in the St Mellons area of Cardiff are appealing for information in relation to an address in St Julians, Newport.

The address in Munnings Drive is being searched as part of the ongoing investigation into the suspected murder of 32–year-old Anthony Winter, who was found in St Mellons shortly before 7.15am on Thursday, November 22.

Detective superintendent Richard Jones, said: “This is an address of interest to us in this investigation and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any unusual activity around the address on the evening of Wednesday, November 21, into Thursday, November 22.

“Five people are in custody in connection with the murder of Anthony Winter, and I would like to reassure his family and the wider public that we are committed to bringing to justice all those involved in taking this young father’s life.



“We are not currently looking for any other suspects, however, anybody who thinks they may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should contract us immediately.”



Anyone with information can contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 1800443260.



Alternatively submit information via the police major incident public reporting site https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP18A71-PO1