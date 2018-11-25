AFTER her father was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a young woman from Caerleon decided to raise some money for a charity which helps people who have the illness. The best way to do that, she decided, was to jump out of a plane from 12,000 feet in a sponsored skydive.

Catrin Puddy, 26, raised more than £3,000 for Prostate Cymru through her brave jump, which she completed in Swansea on October 20.

"My dad was diagnosed in the summer," she said. "I've always wanted to do a skydive but I've never had a reason, so I told him I'd try to raise some money for Prostate Cymru."

Ms Puddy's father, Nigel Puddy, is a well-known figure in Caerleon and serves as the president of Caerleon RFC.

Mr Puddy has dealt with his diagnosis "really strongly", his daughter said, and was "taken aback" when he found out she wanted to jump out of an aeroplane to raise money for him.

On the morning of the jump, Ms Puddy said the enormity of her choice hit home.

"I woke up and thought: 'What have I done?'" she said.

This feeling was magnified once she was in the plane. Despite the instructors at Skydive Swansea putting her at ease, she said the sight of some other skydivers throwing themselves out of the plane at 7,000 feet "really got the adrenaline pumping".

"I didn't really have the opportunity to think of anything at the time – they just pushed me out of the plane," she said.

After about 50 seconds of freefalling, Ms Puddy's instructor, who she was strapped to in tandem, pulled the parachute cord, allowing her to enjoy a few minutes of incredible views on what was a sunny autumn day.

(VIDEO: Watch as Catrin Puddy completes her skydive)

Afterwards, Ms Puddy was congratulated by her father.

"It was an emotional day – he told me he was so proud of me," she said.

In total, Ms Puddy raised £3,081.65 for Prostate Cymru.