TWO of the Welsh Labour leadership candidates were among the speakers at a south Wales Labour leaders for a People’s Vote event in Newport on Sunday.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething AM and Eluned Morgan AM, Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning, gave impassioned speeches about the need for a People’s Vote on the final outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Gething emphasised the point that a divided parliament should not decide the future of the country.

He said: "A divided parliament with a dived nation is not going to be able to decide the future of the next generations. If they try to, I don't believe that settlement is going to hold at all.

"The very next day people will be campaigning for an entirely different future.

"The only way to have certainty about whatever we choose to do in this country, is for the public to have the final say with a campaign, with a referendum that has remain on the ballot.

"People didn't really vote to make themselves poorer. People didn't really vote to stockpile food or to stockpile medicines. Yet we are spending millions of pounds across this country doing exactly that.

"We have to be really clear, this is a fight for our country. The remain campaign didn't look and feel like a campaign for our country. We have to have an overtly patriotic campaign that has the best future for Wales.

"The best future for Britain is to stay within the European Union. The best future for Wales to to stay within the European Union.

"Our members overwhelmingly want to put a stop to this. Overwhelmingly our members across the labour and trade union movement want the people to have the final say. That's the place where our party leadership should be."

Ms Morgan spoke about the need for the People's Vote campaign to appeal to the hearts and minds.

She said: "We are in a very, very dangerous time for our nation.We know that the Tories are making an almighty mess of these negotiations. They have satisfied no-one with the deal that they have negotiated.

"Time is running out. We are out of this community on March 31. We cannot afford to wait any longer.

"We need to get out there, we need to be campaigning, we need to be convincing people, because a no deal must be avoided at all costs.

"I am confident that if we ask the European Union to extend Article 50 so we that we could have more time to put that proposition to the people in the United Kingdom, that they would be willing to do that.

"Whatever happens, they are unlikely to open that negotiation window again unless it is for that reason.

"Would we be undermining democracy if we agree to a referendum. I don't think that anything will undermine democracy more than if Brexit is delivered without honouring the promises that were made.

"That is what will undermine democracy. That is what will upset the people in our communities who voted for Brexit more than anything else."

Also among the speakers were Newport city council leader Debbie Wilcox and Torfaen county borough council leader Anthony Hunt.