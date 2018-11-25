THE classmates of a seven-year-old boy from Cwmbran with cerebral palsy have been fundraising to help pay for an operation that would allow him to walk without a frame

Lucas Rice and his twin brother Joshua were born with Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy. However, while his brother was only affected on his left side, but both of Lucas’ legs were affected, meaning he has trouble walking.

He has to wear leg splints and use a walking frame, as he cannot walk with his feet flat on the ground or straighten his legs properly.

Lucas needs a specialist corrective surgery called SDR, followed by a long course of intensive physiotherapy to help him walk. However, this is not available on the NHS.

After hearing about Lucas’ fundraising efforts, Llantarnam Community Primary School were keen to help his family raise their £40,000 target.

Headteacher Laura Perrett said: “We met with Lucas’ mum and dad. It was brought up in the class, and we thought it would be a very good idea that we support Lucas.

“As a school we decided that all our fundraising would be to help Lucas.

“We’ve done a non-uniform day, and the school council are coming up with other ideas to raise money.”

Peter Biggins, Lucas’ teacher, said: “One student made a money box, which we have been filling up as we have been raising money.

“Our non-uniform day raised more than £300. One student’s parents printed t-shirts, which the children had designed, and we sold them to the staff and the children, which raised almost £300.

“The children have also all written letters for their half-term homework which we are going to send out to different local companies asking for donations. We thought it would be nice for the children to write letters themselves, to hear it coming from Lucas’ friends.

“Lucas has such a great sense of humour – he keeps it light and never moans about it.

“He doesn’t make a big deal out of it, he just gets on with it, so everyone else doesn’t make a big deal out of it either.”

Lucas’ family have been delighted with the school’s fundraising efforts.

Darren Rice, Lucas’ dad, said: “We are just happy that the school is helping as much as they have.

“They have been great. It’s been really helpful. We’re just lucky that Lucas has so many friends who want to help him.”

Joanna Rice, Lucas’ mum, said: “It’s been only two months and we have already almost raised £3,000.

“We are aiming for Lucas to have the operation by the end of next year.”

Mr Rice explained: “The SDR operation involves surgery on Lucas’ spine, where they cut the base of the spine and cut several nerves. That relaxes his tight muscles.

“After the operation, the muscles in the front of his legs that he hasn’t used come back in to play, and he will have to learn how to walk again using all the muscles in his legs.”

Lucas is looking forward to having his operation, and being able to walk without his frame and leg splints.

He said: “It feels good that everyone has been helping. They are saying that they are going to be climbing up the mountains, and they’re going to do other things. They are thinking of all different ways of raising money to put into the box.

“The operation will make my life better. It will help me play football, play games, run faster and help me do stuff that I can’t do yet – and I’ll fall over less.

“I won’t need the frame and I won’t need my splints, because they do hurt me. They are always rubbing me, so I don’t want them anymore. After my operation, I’ll be saying hasta la vista to them!

“Please help me if you can, thank you for your donations.”

For more information, search ‘Lucas's journey to SDR’ on Facebook, and to donate, visit just4children.org/children-helped2018/lucas-life-changing-surgery