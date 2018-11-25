STEPS must be taken to ensure young people in Gwent do not suffer as the result of Newport City Council's decision to pull out of a special needs service, an AM has said.

Earlier this month the Argus revealed the council had decided to stop paying into the Gwent-wide Sensory and Communication Support Service, or SenCom, which supports children with hearing, language and visual needs.

Previously, all five councils in Gwent were paying into the scheme, but now Newport is planning to set up its own bespoke service for the 549 youngsters in the city currently using it.

Speaking in the Assembly this week Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle said she was “deeply concerned” by the news.

“Disappointingly, this decision was taken with no consultation, either with families or with partner local authorities," she said "I'm deeply concerned that the withdrawal will destabilise services for a very disadvantaged group of children and young people who are currently receiving a high-quality specialist service."

Addressing education secretary Kirsty Williams, the Labour AM asked: “What steps can the Welsh Government take to ensure that children and young people in Gwent are not disadvantaged by this decision?”

Replying, Ms Williams praised SenCom as "a very, very good example of how regional working and local authorities pooling resources to create a very specialised service to meet the needs of specific group of children, which is perhaps difficult to do when working alone".

She said: "Effective partnership working is a key factor in ensuring that resources are used effectively to support learners with additional learning needs, especially at a time when resources are not infinite.

"I have written to Newport City Council leader, Cllr Debbie Wilcox, to establish what arrangements are being put in place to ensure that learners, families and schools, not just in Newport, but across the region, will not be adversely affected by this decision."

SenCom has previously said Newport council's decision will mean some staff will lose their jobs.

The council has previously told the Argus young people and their families "will not experience any break or reduction in the support they receive".

A spokeswoman said: “Although Newport City Council fully appreciates the benefits of partnership working and in some cases the financial advantages it can provide, in this case we are identifying the specific needs of young people in Newport and ensuring that they are best met by the service.

“We do anticipate some efficiencies, but we will also be investing in the city’s wider education inclusion services.

“Newport City Council will hold drop in sessions for parents before the new arrangements come into effect to ensure that any questions are addressed."

Parents with any queries about the changes can contact the council's education service via inclusionadmin.support@newport.gov.uk