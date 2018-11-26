A PIANO, pizza and prosecco night is being hosted to raise money for a guide dog charity.

The fundraising event will be at Horton’s Coffee House in Newport, from 7.30pm, on Friday, November 30.

This entertaining evening is supported by Guide Dogs Cymru and by Horton’s Coffee House, with funds raised going to the ‘name a puppy’ fund. Once the venue reaches the target amount, the charity will name a guide dog ‘Dragon.’

Tickets are £20 and can be purchased at the coffee house. Alternatively, phone Gavin Horton on 07967 792707 or Hilary Lester, of Guide Dogs, on 01633 668 949.

You can find out more about the work of Guide Dogs Cymru by going to www.guidedogs.org.uk/guide-dogs-cymru