A HEROIN addict who fractured his girlfriend’s eye socket and cheekbone with a single punch during a “vicious” attack has been jailed for nearly three years.

Anthony Banner, 37, caused permanent damage to his former partner’s sight after assaulting her in their squat, Newport Crown Court heard.

The couple were “living on the edges of society” and would shoplift so that they could buy their next fix, Judge DJ Hale said.

Prosecutor Julian Greenwood told how the two were living in Punch House Flats, Morgan Street, Tredegar when Banner launched his assault in the early hours of June 16.

The court heard how the pair had argued before the defendant struck her.

The prosecution initially claimed Banner had hit her with a dumbbell.

But his guilty plea to inflicting grievous bodily harm was entered on the basis that he had done so with a single punch and not used a weapon.

The victim needed surgery for her injuries and was treated at both Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital and Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.

Texts retrieved from Banner’s phone showed that the complainant had told him she still loved him just hours after the attack.

The court heard how she had also written: “Stay away from the flat because the police are there. I won’t press charges. Stay low.”

Judge Hale said the defendant had “persistent shoplifting offences and serious previous convictions for violence".

Mr Greenwood said that Banner had a 2011 conviction for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client and the victim had led a “hand-to-mouth existence” and that there had been a “strong bond” between the couple.

He added: “He is not a man without emotion. He regrets what he has done. The relationship is over and there will be a restraining order.”

Judge Hale told Banner: “You were living on the edges of society, stealing where you could, getting drugs where you could, shoplifting to get money to buy the drugs. It was a depraved lifestyle.”

He jailed the defendant for 33 months for what he said was a “vicious” attack which had a permanent effect on her eyesight.

Banner was also made subject of an indefinite restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.