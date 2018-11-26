TORFAEN AM Lynne Neagle has said the UN poverty report by Philip Alston which said levels of child poverty were ‘not just a disgrace, but a social calamity and an economic disaster’ raises challenges for Welsh Assembly Members.

The AM, who is chair of the National Assembly’s Children, Young People and Education Committee, said that although issues like Universal Credit are ‘visited’ on Wales by Westminster, Assembly Members had to find a way of scrutinising and challenging the impact of these policies.

She said: "The UN envoy report was a very sobering report with talk of destitution and people in extreme poverty, which of course has a massive impact on children. I think it raises challenges for us as an Assembly because although things like Universal Credit have been visited on us by Westminster, we are going to have to try and pick up the pieces as best we can.

"A common theme in the Committee has been concern about where poverty and child poverty now sits in the Assembly because it is not with a particular Minister and that does present challenges with scrutinising it. I hope that going forward, we can look at that because so many of the problems that we see, like mental health problems, start with people living in poverty."

The AM made the comments during a statement on Universal Children’s Day in which she highlighted the work of the children’s committee in scrutinising Welsh Government policy.

That scrutiny, she said, had included hearing from more than 1,500 young people in its inquiry into Youth Services, ensuring the voices of the most vulnerable children are heard and holding workshops with young people to discuss the Additional Learning Needs Bill

Ms Neagle said: "As a Committee, we are committed to ensuring that children’s rights are not just words on a page. We want to be clear that they’re considered, respected and maintained across all government activity."

In 2011, Wales became the first country in the UK to make the United Nation’s Convention of the Rights of the Child part of its domestic law when it passed the Rights of Children and Young Persons (Wales) Measure.

The Measure places a duty on Welsh Ministers to pay ‘due regard’ to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child when making decisions.

Lynne said: "Welsh Government actions under this duty is something that the Committee has and will continually monitor and scrutinise to ensure our children and young people are safe, well, happy and are having their legal rights respected.

"We are committed to ensuring that children’s rights are not just words on a page – we want to be clear that they’re considered, respected and maintained across all government activity. I hope that when the Children’s Committee does work on the rights of the child measure that it will include some scrutiny of the areas around child poverty, which of course are featured by the UN."