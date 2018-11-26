THE RSPCA received 560 calls about animals in distress in Gwent over the Christmas period last year, and 2,822 across Wales as a whole.

New figures released by the charity show, in December 2017, its 24-hour cruelty hotline received 143 calls relating to Newport, along with 182 from Caerphilly, 91 from Blaenau Gwent, 77 from Torfaen and 67 from Monmouthshire.

The greatest number of calls related to Cardiff, with 280, followed by Swansea at 215 and Rhondda Cynon Taff at 210.

The figures were revealed as the charity launched its 2018 Christmas appeal, asking supporters and animal lovers for donations to help it care for animals in the cold winter months.

Chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “We would not be able to help the thousands of animals we rescue, rehome and rehabilitate every Christmas without the public’s generous support.

"What people perhaps don’t realise is that after each animal is brought to warmth and safety, they sometimes face weeks and months of vital care, whether that is someone to hand-rear a kitten through the night, vital surgery for an abused dog, rehabilitation for an injured gull, or simply a warm bed and food for a neglected or abandoned animal.

“This Christmas we are asking people to Stock the Sleigh for the RSPCA, and help us to care for the thousands of animals we know that, sadly, will continue to come through our doors this festive season.”

Last Christmas Day, the RSPCA centre in Newport was caring for 101 animals, while the facility in Bryn-Y-Maen, Colwyn Bay, had 175.

During December last year, the RSPCA answered more than 43,000 calls reporting neglected, abused or suffering animals, investigated more than 10,000 complaints and took in nearly 5,500 animals across the UK and gave them a warm bed, food, veterinary care and the care and attention they desperately needed, as well as continuing to look after thousands of animals already in their care.

It costs more than £750,000 on average to run an animal centre for a year.

For more information on the Christmas campaign visit rspca.org.uk/stockthesleigh

The charity's 24 hour hotline can be contacted on 0300 1234 999.