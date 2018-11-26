AN inquest into the death of a Welsh Government minister will be taking place today.

Carl Sargeant was found dead at his home in north Wales in November last year, four days after he was sacked from Carwyn Jones' cabinet following allegations of misconduct involving women.

First Minister Carwyn Jones came in for heavy criticism for giving interviews about the matter in the days immediately following Mr Sargeant's sacking and subsequent death.

The inquest will be taking place later today.

On the first day of the inquest, it is believed that it will be hearing from Mr Sargeant's son, Jack.