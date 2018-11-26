A HIGH school in Pontypool closed last week due to a gas supply emergency remains closed.

St Alban's RC High School had expected to re-open today, after engineers attended the school on Thursday and Friday last week.

However, the gas supply issue has not yet been fixed, meaning parts of the school cannot be heated and the school is unable to provide any catering facilities.

In a statement on the school's website on Friday, headteacher Stephen Lord said: "Following two full days of investigation the issue is not yet fully resolved.

"Engineers will continue to work over the weekend and hope to complete on Monday.

"Therefore the school will remain closed on Monday November 26.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding at this challenging time."