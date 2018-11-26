A WHAM-TASTIC performance is coming to Abergavenny for one night only.

The Best of Wham! is a new show, by Sweeney Entertainments, that will be touring venues across the UK in 2019.

Ben Evans, who has performed in West End performances including Mamma Mia, will play George Michael, joined with an awesome live band – in costumes – celebrating the popular music of WHAM!

Julie Sweeney, who co-founded Sweeney Entertainments with Peter Sweeney, said: “We are thrilled to be presenting this amazing new show to venues across the UK.

“This is a non-stop WHAM! party that is sure to leave audiences singing and dancing the whole way home!”

The Best of Wham! will be at Borough Theatre, in Abergavenny, from 7.30pm on January 25.

Tickets are £22.50 and can be bought by phoning the Box Office on: 01873 850805

Alternatively, you can book tickets online, at: www.boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/events/the-best-of-wham