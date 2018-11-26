A NEW Office for National Statistics interactive tool has said that Langstone has the greenest streets in Newport.

The ONS have launched a new interactive tool to analyse the percentage of trees and hedges along roads, using images from Google Street View.

The report concluded that Langstone is the area with the greenest streets in Newport. In Langstone, 18 roads out of 43 are at least relatively green, while only 11 could be said to be not very green at all.

On average, the streets in Langstone had 35 percent vegetation visible at ground level.

Across Newport, the streets have an average of 12 percent greenery visible from the road.

The other areas that were deemed the greenest were Graig with 25 percent greenery, and then Rogerstone where the streets have, on average, 24 percent vegetation.

There is just one area where there is less than 10 percent vegetation on the streets – Victoria. Here, 80 out of 86 streets would count as not very green. After Victoria, St Julians and Stow Hill have 11 percent vegetation, and Pillgwenlly has, on average, 12 percent vegetation.

Robin Hood Lane in Langstone is the greenest street in the city, as when walking down the street, 77 percent of your field of vision is taken up by vegetation.

There are 72 roads with less than one percent greenery along them. Among those at the bottom are Wallis Street, Usk Street and Baneswell Road, with just 0.08 percent greenery.

The research, which is part of ONS’s ambitious plans to use new analytical methods to publish more information about our changing society and economy, aims to highlight the importance of greenery in urban locations.

Initially, it is being used solely for Newport and Cardiff, before the ONS hopes to expand it to the rest of England and Wales.

To check how your street has done, visit the interactive tool here.