A fuel sales and management business in Newport has recently expanded with four new members of staff.

Cambrian Fuelcard Services Limited, which is based at Tredegar Street, Newport, is a family run business which offers a range of fuel cards and telematics solutions to businesses of all sizes across the UK.

Darren Stockton, managing director of the company, said: "We have been offering fuel to businesses for more than 40 years.

"We started out as fuel distributors with nine tankers drawing from Cardiff Docks. We now specialise in selling fuel through fuel cards and offer our services to businesses all over the UK. We have a sales centre based in Pillgwenlly, Newport, and currently employ 13 people.

"We’ve recently taken on four new members of staff – two in sales, one in marketing, one in administration. We've invested in these new staff to help us increase business sales and to sustain us for future proofing.

"Our customers can draw fuel from more than 8,000 fuel stations and we are main agents for Shell, Texaco, Keyfuels and UK fuel cards.

"We also offer vehicle telematics devices so that our customers can track and monitor their fleet of vehicles enabling them to improve their own efficiency and customer service."

Darren Stockton said: "We have traditionally been selling diesel and petrol however, vehicles and the fuel that power them are evolving and we are therefore currently working towards offering our customers new fuels such as electricity and hydrogen fuel as well as offering add-on services to help fleets run more efficiently, effectively and ecologically."

He said: "Recruiting the right staff is a challenge for all organisations. At the moment local crime, for example, seems to be on the increase and this has had a direct impact on our recruitment and staffing levels.

"During our time in business we have used recruitment agencies, business psychologists and psychometric profiling to find the right people for the job.

"The reality is that while these things can be useful, you don’t know how someone is likely to perform until they are in the position.

"Newport still faces a lot of challenges to sustain itself as an attractive place for businesses to invest and locate.

"With the tolls being removed from the Severn bridges in December there is an opportunity to attract new investment to the city from the other side of the bridge.

"It will be up to Newport Council to seize this opportunity and offer incentives now so that businesses invest here rather than bypass Newport and invest elsewhere."