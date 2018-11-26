THE single lane traffic system has been removed on a busy Newport road after the first phase of refurbishing a 113-year-old railway bridge was completed.

Work on the bridge over the B4596 Caerleon Road finished on Sunday, November 25.

Network Rail engineers carried out essential work to the first half of the bridge including steelwork and brickwork repairs to strengthen the bridge, plus deep cleaning and painting.

Lee Ackerman, project manager for Network Rail in Wales and Borders, said: “We are delighted to have completed the first phase of this essential work to restore the bridge and thank the local community for their patience.

"We will continue to work closely with Newport City Council to minimise disruption to the local community and road users when we begin the second phase of the work in the New Year.”

The second phase of the refurbishment work will start on January 4, 2019, and is due to be completed by spring 2019.

"During this time, engineers will refurbish the second half of the bridge and a single lane road traffic management system will be operation.

"Access for pedestrians and cyclists will remain open.

"For more information on the project, visit https://www.networkrail.co.uk/caerleon-road-railway-bridge."