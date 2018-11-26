A WOMAN from Cwmbran was left shaken and distraught after a her windscreen was smashed by a rock thrown from a bridge as she drove underneath.

Rebecca Horton, a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza, was working the evening shift when the incident happened on Wednesday, November 21.

She was driving underneath a footbridge close to the town’s Morrison’s supermarket when a large object landed on the windscreen of her Fiat Punto, smashing it.

Ms Horton, who was travelling at almost 40mph, lost control of the car and swerved off the road onto a grass verge.

“I could have died or, even worse, could have killed someone else when I lost control,” she said.

“Luckily there weren’t any cars behind me or people walking on the path.”

Ms Horton got out of the car to inspect the damage before driving back to work, where she was allowed to finish her shift early.

“I was crying my eyes out,” she said. “I’m still shaking now,” she added when she spoke to the Argus.

(The incident happened on this road in Cwmbran. Picture: Google)

After returning home, Ms Horton’s partner encouraged her to call the police.

She did so, “shaking and trembling”, but was frustrated by the way the police operator dealt with the incident.

“They said as I wasn’t hurt they [would] just give me a reference number,” she said.

“They said if it was dark and there was no CCTV, all they could do was give me the crime number for my insurance.

“They said it was fine if we wanted to do our own investigations.

“I felt rubbish – it was just disgraceful the police did that.”

Ms Horton was unable to work in the days following the incident because of the damage to her car, which was eventually repaired on Sunday (November 25).

After sharing her experience on social media, she found out that several other people in the Cwmbran area had witnessed objects being thrown from bridges in recent weeks.

One woman posted that she had seen “lots of rocks and broken bricks” in the road under one bridge last week.

Despite such claims, Gwent Police said they were unaware of Ms Horton’s experience being part of a wider problem.

In a statement, Inspector Phil O’Connell said, “We are not aware of any other reports in the area to suggest that it has happened to any [other] people, or is a trend in the area.

“If an incident of this nature happens and the offenders are in the area or the incident is ongoing, please call 999.

“If the incident has happened, and there are no offenders in the area, I would advise the driver to pull into a safe location and call 101.”

Although she was unhappy with the police operator’s suggestion to investigate the matter herself, she has since found out that the CCTV system in the nearby leisure complex covers the bridge, and now hopes the police will be able to inspect the footage and find out who was responsible for the incident.