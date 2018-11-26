A WEATHER warning is in place for Wales this week as Storm Diana is set to hit the country.

Forecasters have issued two two yellow warnings for Wednesday and Thursday (November 28 and 29), with damage to buildings, transport delays and power cuts possible according to the Met Office.

On Wednesday, a weather warning is place from 9am to 9pm. Some delays to public transport are likely and journeys could take longer, says the Met Office.

The forecasters added that delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely, and some local short term loss of power and other services is possible.

(Wednesday's weather warning)

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Another warning is in place from 3am to 3pm on Thursday.

(Thursday's weather warning)

The Met Office said there is a very small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK’s weather early in the week ahead.

"We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the southwest from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores."

