A CAR burst into flames on a busy road in between Cardiff and Newport, causing congestion in the area.

It happened on the A48(M) shortly after leaving the M4 junction 29 at around midday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue sent two crews to the scene after getting a call at 12.01pm.

Gwent Police said they found the vehicle “well alight” and added the driver was safely out of it when they arrived on the scene.

A spokesman said: "At around midday officers received reports of a car on fire on the hard shoulder of the A48(M) westbound, shortly after leaving the M4 at junction 29.

"Officers found a blue Land Rover Discovery well alight with the driver safely out of the vehicle.

"The road was partially closed while the fire was extinguished and recovery awaited for the vehicle."