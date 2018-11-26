LITTER fines in Blaenau Gwent dropped by more than half last year while the number of complaints increased, new figure show.

Blaenau Gwent had the second lowest standard of street cleanliness across the 22 local authorities in Wales in 2017/18, according to environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy.

Despite this the council has plans to renew their contract with Kingdom, the litter enforcement firm employed on their behalf.

A total of 761 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued for litter and dog control offences in 2017/18 – a 55 per cent decrease on the 1,631 recorded in 2016/17.

The figure is also the lowest on record since 2012/13, says a report to the council’s environment, regeneration and economic development scrutiny committee.

Meanwhile the number of litter and dog fouling complaints rose by more than two thirds last year, with litter complaints at their highest number for seven years.

The highest number of litter fines were issued in Ebbw Vale (425), while most dog control offences were reported in Tredegar (13).

People caught littering face a fine of £125, reduced to £100 if paid within a fortnight while dog control offences carry a £100 fine, with no early repayment reduction.

Non-payment often leads to prosecutions, with the council carrying out 161 successful prosecutions last year compared to 332 in 2016/17 and 343 in 2015/16.

Kingdom carry out patrols on behalf of Blaenau Gwent council having taken over from the previous providers, XFOR, in 2013.

“Enforcement officers are directed to patrol specific areas based on complaints received from both councillors and members of the public, particularly in relation to dog control offences,” the report says.

But the report suggests that the number of fines has fallen because the company has struggled to deploy the four full-time officers required during parts of last year.

Figures taken between April and November this year show that 603 fines have been issued for litter, which the council says is “more in line with historical performance”.

The council receives all income from fines recovered by two officers while Kingdom receives £45 for every fixed penalty notice issued, with the rest going to the council.

There are plans to extend the current contract by 18 months with a view of including civil parking enforcement officers, a responsibility the council is due to assume from Gwent Police.

Councillors will discuss the report on Thursday, November 29.