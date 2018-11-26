CARWYN Jones “fuelled the despair” of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant when he gave television interviews the day before his death, his inquest has heard.

Mr Sargeant, 49, was found hanged by his wife Bernadette at the family home in Connah's Quay on November 7, 2017, four days after being sacked from his role as cabinet secretary for communities and children.

The father-of-two was also suspended from the Labour Party over allegations of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping".

At the first day of his inquest at Ruthin County Hall today, Monday, coroner John Gittins read a statement from police constable Siwan Hughes, who was called to Mr Sargeant's home after paramedics certified him dead at 11.30am.

PC Hughes said Mrs Sargeant told police she had found a note on the door of the utility room, where Mr Sargeant was found, telling her not to go in and to call the police.

Another note, left next to his body, was addressed to his wife, children and family and friends, the court heard.

In it, he apologised for letting them down and asked them to forgive him.

The note said: "You deserve none of this adverse publicity because of my acts. I have failed you.

"That aside, I love you more than you will ever know and I'm sorry I've taken the easy way out, leaving you with my ****."

In the afternoon the inquest heard Carwyn Jones had "fuelled the despair" Mr Sargeant when he gave television interviews the day before his death.

Former Welsh Government minister Leighton Andrews said: "They had a significant impact on his state of mind.

"I was told they had fuelled his despair."

He said he did not understand why Mr Jones had given the "inappropriate" and "irresponsible" TV interviews after the matter had been handed to the Labour Party for formal investigation.

Mr Andrews said that in his interviews the first minister, who is due to give evidence to the inquest on Wednesday, referred to "incidents" rather than allegations.

He told the inquest he and Mr Sargeant had worked together on Mr Jones's leadership campaign in 2009 and he had been a "key element" in helping to get him elected.

But he said he thought Mr Sargeant had begun to feel under pressure.

He said: "I was aware Carl felt overly policed by the first minister's office."

The inquest heard Mr Sargeant had first gone to his GP with symptoms of depression in 2012, following an event involving a family member, and was prescribed anti-depressants.

In July 2016 he returned to the doctor with symptoms of depression and was again given medication, which he continued to be prescribed up until his death.

Family members including his wife, who is expected to give evidence later this week, and son Jack, who replaced his father as Alyn and Deeside AM, were at the hearing.

Mr Gittins said the inquest would be a "full and fair examination" of relevant matters and would not be a "trial by press, politics or personality".

An independent investigation by the Welsh government, ordered by the first minister, has stalled due to Mr Sargeant's family being granted a judicial review over how it will operate.

The inquest is expected to last until Friday.

