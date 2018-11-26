CRIMESTOPPERS is offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for seriously injuring a dog walker in Ebbw Vale.

The appeal relates to an incident on Sunday November 18, in which a 47-year-old male suffered shotgun injuries while walking his dog in a rural area between Tredegar and Ebbw Vale.

The man received a wound to his leg caused by shotgun pellets.

His injuries are believed to be life-changing and the incident is being treated as attempted murder.

READ MORE: Dog-walker in Ebbw Vale suffers life-changing injuries in suspected shotgun attack

An arrest has been made but investigations are ongoing, and Crimestoppers' Ella Rabaiotti has urged people to come forward with information.

“This is a serious incident and the victim has sadly suffered life-changing injuries," she said.

“Our charity takes information 100 per cent anonymously. Always.

"Call us free or report via our website.

"No-one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that makes the difference.”

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward.

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org