RESIDENTS, motorists and businesses will welcome the news that improvement works at the Pwll-y-Pant roundabout in Caerphilly are nearing completion.

The improvement scheme, which started in October last year, will increase capacity at this key strategic location, as well as reduce congestion and improve journey time reliability.

While initial estimations were that the scheme would be completed within 52 weeks, severe weather and other factors, including altering the programme to re-open two lanes southbound from Llanbradach, meant that the programme had to be extended.

The good news is that, subject to weather and unforeseen events, the programme is now on schedule to be completed by the end of November.

Traffic signals are currently planned to be switched on at the roundabout on Monday, November 26, which will mark the scheme’s completion.

Cllr Sean Morgan, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Infrastructure said, “We were obviously very conscious that the programme had extended beyond the originally scheduled 52 weeks. Local traders will now be able to take full advantage of the busy pre-Christmas trading period with no disruption.

“The works have undoubtedly caused disruption for residents, motorists and the business community, and I must thank everyone for their patience while these important works were carried out”.

In preparation for final completion, there are a number of further overnight road closures (7pm-6am) required over the coming weeks. Full details are available at caerphilly.gov.uk/pwll-y-pant