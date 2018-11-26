NEWPORT County AFC have issued a statement in response to reports linking manager Michael Flynn with a move to Shrewsbury Town.

Flynn is currently the 1/5 odds-on favourite with the bookmakers to replace John Askey in the Shrews hotseat.

But County insist there has been no contact from the League One club and that the manager, his staff and the players are all fully focused on tomorrow’s home clash with Northampton Town.

The statement reads: “Newport County AFC is aware of rumours in the media regarding its manager Michael Flynn.

“The club can confirm that it has not received any formal approach from any other club.

“The club’s board has made known its intention to continue to support the manager in strengthening the squad in the January transfer window.

“Michael, his staff and players are focused on tomorrow night’s important Sky Bet League Two game with the visit of Northampton Town.”

