A HUGE comedy star is making a stop in Cardiff as part of his latest tour.

Comedian, Jason Manford, is well underway in his stand-up tour, Muddle Class, and will take him to Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on December 1.

Muddle Class features a wealth of new material about Jason's life growing up working class, then finding that as he’s got older, part of him has become middle class, causing much confusion!

The tour follows Jason’s hugely successful 2013-2014 First World Problems tour, which ran for 18 months and took him to all corners of the British Isles, performing more than 200 sold out shows.

It is recommended for an audience of 13+ as there is some swearing and latecomers will not be admitted.

Tickets for this evening of hilarity, kicking off at 7.30pm on December 1, are available from £27.50

You can book online, at: www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk/whats-on/jason-manford-muddle-class or call Cardiff Motorpoint Arena's Box Office on: 029 2022 4488

Want something extra for your Saturday night? You can upgrade your ticket to include a pre-show meal and drink, for £12 per person.

Call the Box Office on: 029 2022 4488