Gwent entrepreneur Hayley Parsons has been invited to be a member of the new Industrial Strategy Council.

The council is an independent body and will hold the government to account by monitoring its success in delivering the Industrial Strategy and its impact on the economy.

Senior individuals from business, academia and civil society from all corners of the UK complete the line-up, joining the chief economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, who will chair the council.

The former chief of GoCompare joins Emma Bridgewater, Archie Norman (M&S chairman), Professor Juergen Maier (chief executive of Siemens plc) and Jayne-Anne Gadhia (ex-chief executive, Virgin Money).

Hayley Parsons said: “Wales is a thriving and innovative country, with people who have a fantastic work ethic and so I am thrilled to be representing the Welsh contingent on the council.

“I don’t think there is a shortage of talent in the business world, but we need to ensure the environment is right for entrepreneurs to thrive in the UK, as set out in the Industrial Strategy.

"I know I will be keen to see how the council can help businesses not only survive, but prosper in the UK.”

The remit of the council will include reviewing the impact of the Industrial Strategy to date and its contribution to UK economic growth.

The council will also recommend a series of success measures for the implementation of the Industrial Strategy, which aims to boost productivity by backing businesses to create good jobs and increase the earning power of people throughout the UK.

The council's annual work programme and priorities will be agreed with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and HM Treasury. The chairman will meet annually with the Business Secretary and the Chancellor to discuss its work programme and progress.

The Industrial Strategy is backing businesses to create high-paid, highly-skilled jobs in every part of the UK. It is a long-term plan for jobs and growth across the country.

It is creating an economy that works for everyone: highly innovative, highly skilled, and high quality, supported by low tax and smart regulation.