AS CHAIR of the Assembly’s Cross Party Group on Diabetes I’ve been concerned to read recent research about the rapid rise of type 2 diabetes in young people.

Figures released by Diabetes UK found that in England and Wales nearly 7,000 people aged under 25 have Type 2.

We know that obesity can contribute to developing diabetes.

It’s particularly worrying with the rising levels obesity in Wales.

This is not unique to Wales but we must look at ways to prevent the disease developing.

One of the steps is to ensure young people are physically active.

Enjoyment of physical activity is really important.

If you don’t enjoy it when you’re young it can be hard to make it a regular part of your life.

According to the latest School Sport Survey, there has been some improvement. Fifty-eight per cent of Newport pupils participate in sport more than three times a week, 10 per cent above the national average.

It is good to see Newport leading the way, particularly through school activities, local clubs (who rely on volunteers), Newport Sports Development Team and Newport Live.

- Over the last few weeks the commemoration of the centenary of the end of the First World War brought together people from across Newport and of all ages.

Amongst these were the wonderful event at St Woolos Cathedral organised by the Gwent Western Front Association, poppy posters in windows of those men who never came home, a tribute at St Cadoc’s Church to those from Caerleon who lost their lives and the unveiling of artwork at St Paul’s Walk to remember the women of Newport and their roles during WW1.

We will remember them.

- Levels of congestion around Newport are a major concern. There is no doubt in my mind that something has to be done rapidly.

Some congestion issues have been made worse by roadworks such as those around Junction 28, Maesglas and Bassaleg.

I have raised these problems persistently with the cabinet secretary (Ken Skates) directly and Costain.

Residents have been incredibly patient while the road improvements have been taking place and it’s very frustrating that issues, particularly around the new traffic light system, are taking much longer than hoped.

