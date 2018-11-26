AS NEWPORT County's all-Welsh FA Cup tie against Wrexham draws nearer, the club's chief operating officer, Guy Price, explains why the Exiles are counting on a strong contingent of away fans to back them at the eagerly-anticipated fixture.

“The manager and players have made no secret of how important County’s supporters are during a match," Mr Price said.

"County supporters are well-known for travelling in numbers and we’re sure that will be the case on December 1 when we travel to Wrexham AFC for the Emirates FA Cup Second Round tie.

“Both clubs have battled hard to survive in recent years and both clubs are competing highly at the top of their respective leagues, so it will be a fantastic occasion for both the clubs and football in Wales.

"I’m sure there will be an excellent atmosphere and a big Newport following will add to that."

The tie, played at 8pm on Saturday, December 1, will be televised live on BT Sport.

Some fans have expressed concerns about the late kick-off, because the last train to Newport from Wrexham leaves before the final whistle.

On those concerns, Mr Price said: “The timing of the match means that travel to and from Wrexham on Saturday evening will be difficult.

"The NCAFC official supporters' club will be running a bus service which can be booked by contacting Jeff or Bob in the supporters club.”

Contact details at the supporters' club can be found online at: www.ncafcsc.com/ncafcsc-membership

Buses will leave the Morrison's car park next to the Lysaght Institute on December 1 at 2pm, with additional pick-ups at Castle Bingo and the Royal Oak.

Bus tickets for adults cost £20, with concessions and junior fares available.

To buy match tickets, visit the club shop in Kingsway or buy online at www.newport-county.co.uk/tickets/away-match-tickets/

Tickets must be bought in advance and will not be available at the gate on matchday..