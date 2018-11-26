TIME to renegotiate the terms of Brexit is growing short, a senior Welsh Government minister has warned.

Mark Drakeford was speaking before a meeting of the Welsh Assembly's External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee earlier today.

Saying the both the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration "fall short" of what, the finance secretary he criticised Theresa May for taking a "winner takes all" approach to the result of the 2016 referendum, saying the result of the vote showed opinions were divided and she should have taken a more "balanced" approach.

But Mr Drakeford, who has been acting as the Welsh Government's Brexit minister, warned time to take a different path was growing short, saying: "Opportunities to close down Article 50 are closing down around us.

"They are not completely closed, but the opportunity to get an extension gets smaller every day."

Mr Drakeford also said a vote on the deal would be held in the Assembly before it is voted on in Parliament - but it is not yet clear when this will be.

"If we were having a vote today on what we know today, I think the recommendation to the Assembly would be not to support the withdrawal agreement, and quite definitely not to support the political declaration," he said.

He added: "I don't agree that the choice before the House of Commons will be between Mrs May's deal or no deal at all."

Mr Drakeford was speaking after AMs voted to overturn the Welsh Government's so-called 'continuity bill', which would have kept European Union law over devolved areas in place in Wales post Brexit.

The bill - which was the brainchild of South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis - was introduced in March and passed through the Welsh Assembly's legislation process in a matter of weeks following concerns the UK Government's EU Withdrawal Bill, which sets out the terms of Brexit, would result in a loss of devolved power.

But last week AMs voted 40 to eight to repeal the legislation, despite protests from Plaid Cymru, after the Welsh and UK Governments came to an agreement around protecting devolved power.

Plaid Cymru AM Mr Lewis said he was concerned overturning it would give Westminster free reign to legislate on devolved areas without Wales' consent.

"I would much rather there not be a need at all, or in the first place, for Welsh continuity legislation," he said. "It has always been my view that the UK Government, if they really cherished this union, if they genuinely respected the nations of the UK, then, from the outset, the mechanics of EU withdrawal could and should have been negotiated between the nations of the UK before Article 50 was even triggered."

But Mr Drakeford said: "The act has done its job, it is time to move on."

Saying "we have obtained every drop of leverage to be extracted (from the act)", he added: "The agreement we reached has ensured that not a single devolved responsibility has left this Assembly. Areas already devolved remain devolved, and the necessary safeguards are in place to ensure that this continues to be the case.

"Devolution is entrenched in the inter-governmental agreement, not diluted by it, and not undermined by it as the EU Withdrawal Bill, as originally enacted, certainly would have done."

The Scottish Government introduced a similar act, which was later referred to the Supreme Court, which is yet to rule on it.