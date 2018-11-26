CELEBRITY guests gathered to break the ice at a special festive skating rink.

Celtic Manor’s Rooftop Garden launched The Great Skate, which is sponsored by Castle Howell, on Friday, with famous faces joining the festivities.

The launch attracted Coronation Street star, Antony Cotton; ITV weathermen, Alex Beresford; celebrity chef, Dean Edwards, and former Olympic athlete, Jamie Baulch.

They were joined by professional skaters, Alexander Demetriou, Carlotta Edwards, Adam Jukes and Rosie Axon, from Dancing on Ice.

The Dancing on Ice stars put on a spectacular display, with the event hosted by Capital South Wales Breakfast’s Polly James, before the guests took to the rink, being the first to enjoy the new attraction.

You are invited to follow in their footsteps, with the spectacular ice rink open from November 30 until January 6, excluding Christmas day.

Skates can also enjoy a hot brew or tipple, from the J2O sponsored bar, and feast on some tasty treats dished up by Bratwurst Hut.

Tickets are on sale, with various packages on offer. For more information visit: www.celtic-manor.com/christmas/the-great-skate