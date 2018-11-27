A NEW study has found 28,100 jobs have been lost in Welsh local authorities since 2010.

Unison Cymru Wales, which carried out the study, has said this is equivalent to all seven of Wales' largest employers closing, and has put the losses down to continued budget cuts.

Local government in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government. But Unison has put the blame for the job losses - which represent a 20 per cent fall in the overall size of the sector's workforce, with women accounting for almost two thirds of this - at the feet of the UK Government.

According to the trade union, Tata Steel, Admiral, Airbus, Arriva Trains Wales or Transport for Wales, Ford, S.A. Brain and Principality have a combined workforce of 27,500 - and the organisation has argued one of these companies closing would be seen as "catastrophic and demand immediate government intervention and investment".

Head of local government Bethan Thomas said: “If 28,000 private sector jobs were threatened, governments would drop everything to ask the business ‘how can we help?’ There would be promises of investment and a special taskforce.

“Yet, the Conservative government is completely indifferent to the same number of public service jobs losses it has caused in Wales by starving Welsh Government and Welsh councils of money.

“Stripping funds available to councils means we have lost an army of librarians, youth workers, school support staff, leisure centre staff, carers, highways maintenance workers, social workers, environmental health inspectors and more.

"Council services are disappearing before our eyes.

“Public demand for services is still there. People expect the bins to be emptied, the roads to be swept, the vulnerable to be cared for and their children to be well educated.

“We are at crisis point. It is only thanks to the dedication of council workers going beyond the call that our local services are functioning at all. There is no more scope for cuts in public services.”

There are 22 councils in Wales, with six cutting more than 2,000 jobs since 2010, the Unison report found. Meanwhile, more than 1,000 jobs were lost in 15 councils, and more than 500 in 19.

