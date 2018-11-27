A MAN who held three people hostage with a knife whose parents and grandfather then provided a false alibi to “cover his crimes” have all been sentenced.

Brandon Knill was sentenced to three years in prison yesterday at Newport Crown Court, having already pleaded guilty to having a bladed weapon, three counts of false imprisonment and damaging property.

The court heard that on the evening of April 11, the 22-year-old appeared at his former girlfriend’s uncle’s house in Hengoed, Caerphilly.

Prosecutor Janet McDonald said Knill pulled out a knife during the ordeal.

“Brandon’s relationship ended with the girl a little while before,” she said.

“Three people were in the house when Knill came in and brandished a small silver kitchen knife.

“He started shouting ‘where is she’. And kept shouting ‘I’m going to kill you’.

“He started to make slashing movements near them and constantly shouted ‘I’m going to kill you. I’m going to slit your throats’. He made threats to them all.”

She added: “He then pulled out a claw hammer and told them to sit down.”

Ms McDonald went on to say that shortly afterwards the 22-year-old pulled out his mobile and called his father, saying he had “messed up and done something stupid”.

But before leaving the property, Knill turned his attention to smashing patio doors with a hammer.

Afterwards, Knill’s grandfather, Kevin Shaddich, and parents, Jamie, 43, and Deborah Knill, 44, all provided the same false alibi to police, claiming they were all with the 22-year-old at the grandfather’s house in Cardiff.

All four later confessed to the crimes.

David Maunder, who was mitigating for Brandon Knill, described the incident as “tragic” because the defendant had “a lot of potential”. He added that Knill is also facing mental health issues.

Mitigating for Deborah Knill, Hillary Roberts said: “These are serious matters. She was worried about her son and his mental health issues.

“She was trying to protect her son. It was out of character.”

And mitigating for Jamie Knill, Karl Williams said: “He had been concerned about his son’s mental health issues.

“He was motivated solely by this. He also had limited knowledge of his son’s involvement and he is remorseful.”

But Judge Peter Lewis QC said that the crimes were very serious, saying: “Attempts to pacify [Brandon Knill] failed. You continued to wave the knife and said you would kill them.

“All three were at knife point for between 20 to 30 minutes. They were terrified by your behaviour.

“I am satisfied you hatched the [alibi] plan to try and avoid the consequences of your actions. False alibis were then given by your grandfather and parents.”

After sentencing Knill, the other three were all handed suspended sentences for perverting the cause of justice.

Judge Lewis said: “You are very lucky you have not been sent to prison.”