THREE people have been charged with the murder of Anthony Winter.

James Jones, 19, from St Mellons, a 17-year-old girl from Trowbridge and a 16-year-old boy from Llanedeyrn, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all been charged with murder.

John Junior Phillips, 27, from Bettws, Newport, has been charged with section 18 assault and Lauren Hutchinson, 19, from Maindee, Newport, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

All five will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The body of 32–year-old Anthony Winter was found near Brookfield Drive in St Mellons, shortly before 7.15am on Thursday, November 22.

Mr Winter’s family have been updated with the latest developments and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

However, anyone with information is asked to please contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 1800443260.

Alternatively information can be submitted via the police major incident public reporting site https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP18A71-PO1