SEVERE congestion is being reported across Newport.

Delays of 20 to 30 minutes are expected in some areas.

Traffic in Maesglas is particularly bad, with congestion going all the way back to Tesco.

Congestion is also being reported in Spytty Road Westbound between A48 Spytty Road and A4042 Usk Way (Old Town Dock Traffic Lights). There is an average speed of five mph and 20 minute delays can be expected.

The cause of the traffic is thought to be weather-related.

It follows the news that the multi-million pound revamp of Junction 28 is under review after complaints from motorists.