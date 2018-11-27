AN UP-AND-COMING rock band have released their first single and will be celebrating with a headline concert in Newport city centre.

Sweet Ignitions are an alternative rock band, from Abergavenny, who fully-formed in February this year and have been rocking the music industry since.

The band started with lead singer Matt Philips and guitarist Lino Malnati in October 2017, with bassist Huw Thomas joining in December 2017, and drummer Ty Walker in February.

Sweet Ignitions released their first single and music video with Animal Farm Records, Holy Scars, earlier this month and will be celebrating with a gig in Le Public Space, in Newport, on December 7.

Guitarist Lino Malnati, said: “We’ve already had more than 1,000 views on the video for Holy Scars, which is fantastic and better than we had hoped.

“I’ve played Le Pub – in its previous building – with a different band and it’s a cracking venue, doing a great job for music and the arts.

“Newport is a special place to us, it’s like our second hometown, so we hope to see as many people from Newport turn up to the gig.”

Check out Holy Scars at: https://youtu.be/_2T7zZtDhHI

Sweet Ignitions will headline Le Public Space on December 7, supported by Stay Voiceless, Lethbridge Owen and The Dirty Delux.

The fun begins at 7.30pm and tickets are £5 on the door.

The band will also be taking the stage at The Dragonffli, in Pontypool, for The Rock Out Before Christmas, on December 22.

Here they will be joined by Death by Disco, Trep, Dirty Deluxe, and The 501’s.

Watch this space, as the busy band are already preparing to officially launch their next single, Neptune, in February 2019.

To find Sweet Ignitions on Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, search: @sweetignitions