WORRIES have been voiced over the possibility of removing lollipop men and women from more than a dozen schools in Blaenau Gwent.

The county borough council has carried out a consultation with primary school headteachers, crossing patrol staff, pupils and parents across the region.

Risk assessments have also been carried out and 15 school crossing locations at 13 schools have been identified as "not being justifiable" under road safety guidance.

The decision on whether to remove patrols from these locations will be made at a full meeting of the council next month.

But MP for Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith said many people are "very concerned" about the plans.

He said: "I have received some very heartfelt and strongly worded letters from parents and school governors who are clearly very worried that children’s lives are being put at risk.

"Firstly, I am concerned about the level of transparency around the studies which have informed these decisions.

"I first contacted the council about this some time ago, to ask to see the risk assessments that had been undertaken.

"This request was refused and then, rather alarmingly, a subsequent Freedom of Information request for the same information was also declined.

"I have now written back to the council with several more questions based on the information I have been receiving from members of the public and school officials.

"Most importantly, at this stage, I want to know what steps are being taken to ensure that the genuine fears of parents are being listened to by those who will be making this decision."

However, Blaenau Gwent council said guidance produced by Road Safety GB in partnership with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents was used to recommend if a site is 'justifiable' for a crossing patrol.

A spokeswoman for Blaenau Gwent council said councillors will be presented with the results of the consultation and views expressed before making a decision next month.

The spokeswoman added: "Blaenau Gwent Council will have to continue to deliver services with less money going forward and this continued impact of austerity has led to a position where councillors have been presented with some difficult decisions to make.

"Earlier this year a decision was made by full council to carry out a number of service reviews into non-statutory services to see where any potential savings could be made.

"School crossing patrols are a non-statutory service and so forms part of these reviews."