PUPIL exclusions in Blaenau Gwent secondary schools are too high and need to be reduced, a report has said.

The number of exclusion incidents among key stage three and four students is at a four-year high, with 464 incidents in 2017/18.

Two schools saw a "marked increase" in exclusions compared to last year, one rising from 136 incidents to 205 and the other from 115 to 143.

Overall there was a 4.7 per cent increase in incidents of exclusions in secondary schools.

But primary schools, which see far less pupils being excluded, saw a 35 per cent reduction in the number of incidents.

Two secondary schools also saw decreases in the number of incidents.

Gavin Metheringham, lead officer for inclusion at the council, said the trend mirrored the national picture in Wales but that the number of incidents needed to be reduced.

Addressing the council's education and learning scrutiny committee on Monday, he said: "Welsh Government figures show that nationally the numbers have roughly doubled from 2014/15 to 2016/17.

"What we have seen is a mirroring of that, though that's in no way to justify it or to diminish it."

A total of 872 days were lost to exclusion in 2017/18 in Blaenau Gwent, which is also a four-year high.

Overall, secondary schools saw a 17.5 per cent increase in days lost to exclusion.

But this was due to an increase in exclusions in two schools, while two others in fact saw a decrease in days lost and primaries also saw a 55 per cent decrease.

Cllr John Morgan (Georgetown, Labour) questioned the council report for saying the number of exclusions were "too high."

He said: "I do not think any school excludes unnecessarily.

"If the exclusions are warranted then they are not too high."

And Cllr Lyn Elias (Brynmawr, Independent) said the rise in numbers were a reflection of "society today" and a lack of respect.

"To be perfectly honest with you I am happy if exclusions are going up if it means other pupils will not be put off their learning," he said.

"I am sorry but it is society as a whole we have to look at and we all have a responsibility for that."

Cllr Elias added it was important pupils could achieve their potential without disruption.

But Mr Metheringham said the authority had a responsibility to all pupils.

He said: "I know schools are aware there is a tension between the needs of the many and the needs of the few.

"From an inclusion point of view though my responsibility is to make sure the needs of the few are also met."

Cllr Malcolm Day (Independent, Cwmtillery) said it is important to keep the number of exclusions as low as possible.

He said some viewed getting excluded as a "badge of honour," which then encouraged their friends to follow them in getting excluded.

"This is one of the things we have got to make sure does not happen," he said.

"We have got to minimise exclusions to the lowest possible limit."