INCREASED Welsh Government funding for the next wave of schools in Blaenau Gwent has been welcomed by councillors.

Blaenau Gwent council is planning to spend £11million on the second phase of its 21st Century Schools programme, which includes plans for a Welsh medium seedling school and a 360-place new build primary school in the Ebbw Fawr area.

Welsh Government previously pledged £5.5million, 50 per cent of the total, towards the development but over the last week it has announced it will be increasing its share of to 65 per cent of the total.

Lynn Phillips, head of education transformation at the authority, welcomed the news at a meeting of the council's education and learning scrutiny committee on Monday.

He said: "What it means is that roughly for every £1 Blaenau Gwent invests, the Welsh Government invests £2.

"That's good news for Blaenau Gwent, it's good news for our band B 21st Century Schools programme and it's good news for the council's capital resources."

On top of this, the council has been successful in securing £6million from the Welsh Government for the development of the planned seedling school.

Blaenau Gwent is currently the only local authority area in Wales with only one Welsh-medium primary school - Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg.

The council plans to launch a consultation in the spring term, with building work expected to finish by the autumn term of 2020.

But Cllr Haydn Trollope said there had been "an outcry" against the plans for a Welsh school in Tredegar.

Asking what the feedback from schools in the area had been, he said: "We have been inundated with phone calls from residents, 100 per cent negative to the proposal, saying they do not want a Welsh school and that they are happy with their schools."

Mr Phillips said teachers had raised a number of questions about the potential site and governance arrangements during a meeting.

He said a number of options regarding the potential location were debated, adding that he believed the £6million of funding secured from Welsh Government for the development was a "game-changer."

Cllr John Morgan (Georgetown, Labour) said it was vital to have a public consultation on the issue due to concerns the seedling school could have a 'destabilising effect' on other schools in the area.

"Six million pounds is not to be sniffed at but at the same time we have to look at the effect it will have on the rest of the education system in Blaenau Gwent," he added.

And Cllr Trollope asked what would happen if the public came out against the plan during the consultation.

In response, Mr Phillips said national and local policy guidance to increase Welsh medium education would have to be balanced with the responses in making a decision.