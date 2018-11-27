ASDA has rebuffed concerns that a planned 24-hour alcohol licence at a store in Caerphilly will increase anti-social behaviour issues in the area.

The supermarket has applied for permission to extend the hours it sells alcohol at its store in Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, to give it more flexibility.

Currently it can sell alcohol from 6am until midnight seven days a week.

But a licence application to offer booze 24-hours a day has been met with opposition from ward councillors and some residents.

At a meeting of Caerphilly council's licensing and gambling sub-committee on Thursday, resident Eric Serebro, who lives near the store, once again raised concerns.

He said: "We are subject to everything that goes on in the street including the congestion and the noise pollution which is incredible from motorists who treat the road as a speed track.

"What we are concerned about is noise through the night will be increased."

Mr Serebro said there are also issues of 'joyriding' in the area and said it was 'incumbent' on Asda to increase security.

But Richard Taylor, from Asda, said there was no evidence these issues were related to the sale of alcohol, or that extending the licence would exasperate problems.

Mr Taylor said the application has been made ahead of a busy trading period around Christmas when the store is planning to open longer hours.

"What the company wants is the flexibility to be able to open longer on occasions, and that's it," said Mr Taylor.

"We are not looking to open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

The meeting heard that around 100 stores in England and Wales have applied for similar licenses in the run up to the festive period.

The application also includes extending the hours that the store can provide hot food and drink.

Currently this can be provided until midnight but the application would see it extended until 5am.

Mr Taylor said the store wanted to offer customers its full range of products while it was open.

"Virtually everything we have heard from objectors is non-alcohol related but as a good neighbour we will work with residents to try and address these issues," he added.

Although the application has been made ahead of Christmas, Mr Taylor said there may be occasions after the festive period when the supermarket uses the extra permitted hours to open and sell alcohol.

Reassurances were also given that security would continue to be provided in line with the supermarket's policy, and that measures to prevent underage sales would be in place.

It has been recommended that councillors grant the application.

A decision by the sub-committee will be issued within five working days of Thursday's meeting.