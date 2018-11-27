SANTA Claus has many Grotto’s worldwide, but none quite like his North Pole base.

Chepstow Garden Centre is hosting a unique grotto throughout the festive season, with a 40-minute, interactive multi room experience, concluded with meeting the jolly fella.

Guests can board the Chepstow Express - which is a train simulation - and journey from Chepstow to the North Pole, complete with an elves workshop, with plenty of festive fun on the way.

All children receive a toy of their choice in the toy shop, with the option to purchase commemorative photo gifts at the end.

As the North Pole is cold this time of year, and the grotto building is outside, guests are recommended to wrap up warm. This exciting event is wheelchair friendly, although pushchairs will have to be left at the grotto entrance.

The Centre has plenty of free parking available.

Pre-booking is required. Children’s tickets are £10 off-peak, on week days, or £12 for peak times, such as weekends and Chrsitams Eve. Entry is £4 for those over 16, or free for babies.

Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment. Go to: www.ticketsource.co.uk/cgc-grotto

Alternatively, you can phone: 01291 626035.