MOTORISTS faced delays on the M4 motorway this afternoon after the rain brought by Storm Diana caused flooding on an exit ramp.

The eastbound J26 A4051 was partially blocked by flooding, where cameras showed traffic unable to pass.

The road is passable but drivers are being warned to approach with care.

Traffic is tailing back on the eastbound carriageway and delays are increasing between J28 A48 Forge Road (Tredegar Park) and J26. Traffic monitors record the average speed as 15 mph.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the next two days in South and West Wales ahead of forecasted 80mph winds and flooding.

The Met Office have warned of travel disruptions and delays caused by high winds, heavy rain and flooding.

Restrictions have also been put in place in both directions on the Severn Bridge due to strong winds.