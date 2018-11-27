A REUNION for BT workers to catch up with old friends is taking place tomorrow.

The event will be from 5.30pm until 11pm on Wednesday evening at The Queen's Hotel, in Newport.

Mary Lockyer, a former BT worker who helps organise these catch-ups, said: "Whether you worked at the Savoy Exchange, or Dos Road Exchange or call centre or other exchanges you are all welcome.

"We are hoping for a good turn out, like at our last reunion, so please come along, meet with old friends and share memories."

This is an informal get together, at a central location, with food and a licensed bar available.

The Queen's Hotel is disability friendly, with step free access, and has Wi-Fi and televisions.

Mary Lockyer runs a Facebook group for BT workers to stay in touch, Operators Reunion, which currently has 168 members.

If you want to keep up to date with BT workers past and present, you can join the group at: www.facebook.com/groups/189078654536528/