GWENT Police say they have released under investigation a man they had arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with alleged shotgun injuries sustained by a dog walker in Ebbw Vale.

The force arrested a 50-year-old man following the incident, which occurred in Man Moel Road shortly after 6pm on Sunday November 18.

But they have since let the resident of Tredegar go.

The dog-walker, a 47-year-old man, suffered injuries believed to be life-threatening.

A force spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwent Police.”

Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, as the Argus reported yesterday.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward.

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’

0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk. org

To contact Gwent Police directly, call 101, quoting log 383 of 18/11/2018.