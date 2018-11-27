A day nursery from Pontypool and a Post Office from Blaenavon were invited to a House of Lords reception to celebrate Small Business Saturday, which takes place this weekend.

Osbourne Lodge Nursery and Artie Crafty / Blaenavon Post Office were recognised as two of this year’s Small Biz 100, ahead Small Business Saturday, on 1 December.

Lord Young of Graffham, former Secretary of State for Trade and Industry and government adviser on enterprise and small business, hosted the event which was attended by Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark MP.

Nikola Masters, of Osbourne Lodge Nursery, Pontypool, said: “I was overwhelmed to be representing the Nursery as well as Pontypool at the House of Lords.

“Small Business Saturday is a great tool to engage with the local community and invite them to put the internet away for a day and see what local traders have to offer right on their door step.

“A reception and tour of Parliament prior to our afternoon tea meeting by Nick Thomas – Symonds, MP for Torfaen, was just the icing on the cake and I thank him for his support.”

Lord Young of Graffham said: “Hosting the impressive businesses in this year’s Small Biz 100 was a huge pleasure, and it is only a small part of the recognition they deserve for their entrepreneurial spirit shown day in, day out.”