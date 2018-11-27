A NEW supermarket opened its doors for the first time today.

The Food Warehouse, part of Iceland Food Groups, opened in Newport’s East Retail park, in Maesglas, earlier.

The company have invested more than three quarters of a million pounds into the opening of the 8,855 square foot supermarket, which created 30 new jobs.

This addition to Newport gives shoppers the chance to buy from a wholesale with no membership needed.

Every customer who visited the store yesterday was entered into a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a great selection of prizes, including a Morphy Richards Stainless Steel Kitchen set, home appliances and gift vouchers.

The Food Warehouse allows people to bulk buy fresh, frozen and ambient food deals across more than 3,000 product lines.

It also offers exclusive ‘when it’s gone, it’s gone’ deals on a selection of homeware items.

Speaking about the new Newport store, Managing Director, Richard Walker, said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new store in Newport.

"The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

The Food Warehouse, which launched four years ago, has more than 80 stores throughout Britain, with Rebecca Starr managing the Newport shop.

Ms Starr said: “Our opening day has been great fun for the whole family and our team are so excited to welcome the people of Newport to our brand new store.”

The Food Warehouse, in Newport, is open between 8am and 9pm on weekdays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the supermarket is open between 10.30 and 4.30pm.

For more details, check out The Food Warehouse's website, at: www.thefoodwarehouse.com

Alternatively, you can find the company on Facebook and Twitter by searching for: @FoodWarehouse