CALLS for a former Argus journalist now turned quiz expert to win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! can be heard up and down the country.

Despite playing the cold-hearted 'Governess' in quiz show The Chase, Anne Hegerty has won over the heart of millions.

The 60-year-old has also opened up about living with Asperger's syndrome in the jungle, adding: “I’m just really, really close to saying I can’t do this.”

Anne Hegerty in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (Picture: ITV)

Asperger’s is one of a range of syndromes known as autism spectrum disorders (ASD). It affects a person’s social interaction, communication, interests and behaviour.

Thousands of people have taken to social media to show their support and express their hope that Ms Hegerty will be crowned 'Queen of the Jungle'.

Before entering the quizzing world, Ms Hegerty worked as a reporter and feature writer for the South Wales Argus.

You can watch the programme tonight on ITV 1 from 9pm.