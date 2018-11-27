CARL Sargeant shook his head and denied sexual misconduct allegations as he was sacked from his job days before his apparent suicide on November 7 last year, a coroner’s court heard.

The father-of-two, aged 49, was told not to “go public” with the reasons for his dismissal - but hours later tweeted his determination to clear his name, leaving First Minister Carwyn Jones “furious”, his inquest was told.

Matthew Greenough senior special adviser to Mr Jones, told the inquest in Ruthin three women made separate complaints, one in 2016 and two in 2017. None were publicly identified and the exact nature of the allegations were not given.

Mr Sargeant, then cabinet secretary for communities and children, was summoned to Mr Jones’ office as a reshuffle got underway on November 3.

Mr Greenhough said Mr Jones told Mr Sargeant this was “going to be a difficult conversation, as he had received a number of allegations about his personal conduct towards women”.

“Carwyn said it was not a conversation he wanted to have. Carl was upset but reasonable,” said Mr Greenhough.

He asked who had made the allegations, but was told the women had come forward on the basis of anonymity.

Mr Sargeant asked what he should do and “what the government narrative would be about him losing his position”.

He was assured the police were not involved and the government would not be making it public why he had been removed but was told, “the matter might become public”.

Mr Greenhough told John Gittins, Coroner for North Wales (East and Central) that thought had not been given to hearing Mr Sargeant’s side of the story.

Mr Sargeant’s friend Stephen Jones, a former researcher and special adviser, said in a witness statement that he asked his friend if there was “any truth” in the allegations.

“He said quite emphatically ‘No’. He said he did not know what he, Carwyn, was alleging.”

Imelda Francombe, Mr Sargeant’s senior private secretary for 18 months before his death, was asked if she had ever seen any inappropriate conduct by him.

“Absolutely, unequivocally no,” Ms Francombe replied, adding that she had also not heard any rumours .

First Minister Mr Jones is expected to give evidence tomorrow.